Skrillex & Diplo’s Debut Jack Ü EP Turns 5 Years Old

Time flies when you’re having fÜn – it’s already been exactly 5 years since Skrillex and Diplo teamed up to drop one of the most impactful and game-changing EDM projects of all time: Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü. To this day, it’s difficult to find another EP that boasts the same level of innovation and creativity that these two industry giants brought to the table… not to mention this project is simply fun as hell. Stream it below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

