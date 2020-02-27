NGHTMRE is catching some heat for his latest single “Wrist” with Tory Lanez. More specifically, some fans are claiming to be “triggered” by the song’s chorus, which sings “Slit my wrist, icy with my fists.” After a number of fans expressed that the lyrics appeared to be a metaphor for suicide, NGHTMRE responded on his Twitter and explained that the lyrics are actually talking about diamonds. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since the slang “ice” is often used in rap music as a reference to diamonds. In any case, NGHTMRE made it clear that the song has nothing to do with cutting wrists and is actually just another song about Tory Lanez flexing his fame. Read NGHTMRE’s full response below.

The phrase “slit my wrist, icy with my fists” is referring to “diamond cuts” being worn. it’s a play on words for wearing diamond studded watches/bracelets. Has nothing to do with actually cutting wrists. Hope this helps. — NGHTMRE (@NGHTMRE) February 26, 2020

This is why cancel culture is so toxic and annoying. They made one song with some insensitive/not thought out lyrics. They are not terrible human beings who deserve their entire fame or existence to be “cancelled”. Everybody makes mistakes jfc — Camille (@canadiancamel) February 26, 2020

I know it’s a metaphor and it was a bad fucking choice. Idk why you guys think that was a good idea. — Jangles🎨 (@artbyjangles) February 26, 2020

Dude you could’ve found a better metaphor or much better word choices. Not everyone who listens to the song is going to see this tweet. Extremely ignorant on your part honestly — Squishy Lizard🦠 (@lizwagstafff) February 26, 2020

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About NGHTMRE Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

NGHTMRE Responds To Controversy Over “Wrist” Lyrics