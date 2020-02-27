NGHTMRE Responds To Controversy Over “Wrist” Lyrics

NGHTMRE is catching some heat for his latest single “Wrist” with Tory Lanez. More specifically, some fans are claiming to be “triggered” by the song’s chorus, which sings “Slit my wrist, icy with my fists.” After a number of fans expressed that the lyrics appeared to be a metaphor for suicide, NGHTMRE responded on his Twitter and explained that the lyrics are actually talking about diamonds. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise since the slang “ice” is often used in rap music as a reference to diamonds. In any case, NGHTMRE made it clear that the song has nothing to do with cutting wrists and is actually just another song about Tory Lanez flexing his fame. Read NGHTMRE’s full response below.
