GRAVEDGR Aims To Claim Souls With Debut Album 6 FEET UNDER

Reigning the dark depths of bass music, you will many talented newcomers such as GRAVEDGR. His intense adaptation of hard-trap has left quite the impression for those with a heavy heart. Offering nothing but pure adrenaline and wicked rib shattering records, GRAVEDGR is looking to leave his stamp on the current state of dance music.

Accumulating his efforts into one full-length studio album, GRAVEDGR’s debut 6 Feet Under is his official coming-out party. A grand introduction to say the least. While no stranger to having his tracks rinsed out to the masses, this 14-track project signifies a new era for the harder styles of electronic music. Stream GRAVEDGR’s debut album below.

GRAVEDGR – 6 FEET UNDER | Stream

