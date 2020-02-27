Ekali & LICK Tease Upcoming Collaboration

Ekali and LICK may be the collaboration we didn’t know we needed. Amidst Ekali’s A World Away Tour and LICK’s extensive show run with Zeds Dead and Deadbeats, Ekali took to Twitter to enlist the help of the DVO mastermind. LICK eagerly accepted the request and is now hard at work on creating this highly anticipated tune. Check out the Twitter exchange below and let us know what you think in the comments.
