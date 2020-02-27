Disclosure have been making headlines this week with their slew of daily single releases. Continuing that hot streak, Disclosure have gone three-for-three with their newest track “Expressing What Matters.” A frisky house tune that immediately ignites with vibey disco-inspired rhythms and groovy samples, “Expressing What Matters” certainly lives up to its name. Stream Disclosure’s latest offering “Expressing What Matters” below.

Disclosure – Expressing What Matters | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Disclosure Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Disclosure Continue Hot Streak With “Expressing What Matters”