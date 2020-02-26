Slow Hours producer Kultur has returned with a gorgeous new single. Draped in his iconic luxurious indie electronic, “S.I.H” features sultry waves of gooey synths and On Planets‘ heavenly vocals. Intricately produced and emotionally gratifying, “S.I.H” is a stunning addition o the Parisian producer’s growing collection. “S.I.H” serves as the first single off Kultur’s upcoming Seizure In Heaven mixtape, due out April 10th. Stream “S.I.H” below.

SIH’s first idea was a year ago, and was behind the whole Seizure In Heaven project. It’s been a while since On Planets and I wanted to work on a song together, he first proposed vocal ideas and then we finished the production together. This sound is an ode to the past and to the future, a way of reminding that we are going towards a world that keeps accelerating, that we all run after something, but that anything can happen overnight and that it is necessary focus on everything you already have and be thankful for it. – Kultur

Kultur – S.I.H (feat. On Planets) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Kultur Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

PREMIERE: Kultur Returns With Luxurious Single “S.I.H”