GG Magree is quickly becoming a household name. The rising female DJ has made waves with her features alongside Zeds Dead, Jauz, Blanke, DNMO, and more. With a heavy festival season ahead of her, GG has unveiled a delicious new solo single titled “You Don’t Know Me.” Wrought with emotion and dangerously sultry lyricism, “You Don’t Know Me” is as hyperactive as the singer herself. Catch GG Magree live at Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, and more this summer and stream her new single “You Don’t Know Me” below.

GG Magree Digs Deep For “You Don’t Know Me”