PREMIERE: Esseks Drops Mind-Bending Lizzo and Missy Elliot Bootleg

Esseks has carved out a nice little spot for himself in the bass music world. His sound is far from conventional – but accessible enough so even novices of the darker sides of bass music can sit down and listen to an Esseks track. His latest creation is the perfect example of this.

Esseks takes Lizzo and Missy Elliot’s “Tempo” and puts his own twist on it by loading it up with breakbeat drums and an absolutely chaotic double-time bass line. If that wasn’t enough, the track is available for free download alongside a t-shirt contest Esseks and his team are throwing. Enter to win a chance to win a limited edition signed subway t-shirt designed by Esseks himself below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Lizzo – Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot) [Esseks Bootleg] | Download + T-Shirt Contest

