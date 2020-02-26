Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Esseks Drops Mind-Bending Lizzo and Missy Elliot Bootleg

PREMIERE: Esseks Drops Mind-Bending Lizzo and Missy Elliot Bootleg

by Leave a Comment

Esseks has carved out a nice little spot for himself in the bass music world. His sound is far from conventional – but accessible enough so even novices of the darker sides of bass music can sit down and listen to an Esseks track. His latest creation is the perfect example of this.

Esseks takes Lizzo and Missy Elliot’s “Tempo” and puts his own twist on it by loading it up with breakbeat drums and an absolutely chaotic double-time bass line. If that wasn’t enough, the track is available for free download alongside a t-shirt contest Esseks and his team are throwing. Enter to win a chance to win a limited edition signed subway t-shirt designed by Esseks himself below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Lizzo – Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot) [Esseks Bootleg] | Download + T-Shirt Contest

Esseks Tempo Flip Free DL + Shirt Giveaway (Download on Hive.co)

Esseks

Soundcloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Esseks Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

PREMIERE: Esseks Drops Mind-Bending Lizzo and Missy Elliot Bootleg

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend