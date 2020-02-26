Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Benji Lewis Unveils Shimmering Here, Than And Now EP

Benji Lewis Unveils Shimmering Here, Than And Now EP

by Leave a Comment

Indie R&B singer-songwriter Benji Lewis has continued to dazzle with his shimmering new EP. Comprised of five equally beautiful tracks, Lewis’ Here, Then and Now EP is a testament to his growth as an artist and inherent creativity. Building off his previous singles “Hold On,” “Fast Forward,” and “New Day,” Here, Then and Now has broadened Lewis’ range to include a taste of more upbeat electro-pop not reflected in his older projects. Stream Benji Lewis’ stunning Here, Then and Now EP below.

This EP is a little different from my earlier material, but it’s what I found myself naturally creating and wanting to make at the time. It’s more pop and R&B inspired with some upbeat vibes and a lot more guitar. The stories are very personal as always and give plenty of insight into how I’ve been feeling over the last year or so. I hope these songs lift you up and bring some warmth to your days. – Benji Lewis

Benji Lewis – Here, Then and Now EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Benji Lewis Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Benji Lewis Unveils Shimmering Here, Than And Now EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend