TWO LANES Resurface With Gorgeous Single “Wide Awake”

Rising duo TWO LANES is back with a new single “Wide Awake.” Released on bitbird, this track is the first release from TWO LANES following last year’s incredible Drifting EP. A pulsating, guitar-like synth drives the rhythm of their latest track, while emotional vocal cuts maintain the chilled atmosphere. The call and response elicited by the dichotomy of the guitar and the silence that follows is half the battle in creating this perfect single, and it’s truly everything we could ask for. Check out this vibey indie-electronic track for yourself below.

TWO LANES – Wide Awake | Stream

