Rico & Miella Unveil Buttery Smooth ‘Good Girl’

A sultry new offering featuring the best of what we know and love from Rico & Miella, the pair deliver a dynamic new pop-leaning single, “Good Girl.” The infectious track is out now, laced with poignant vocals and swirling synth-laden melodies.

“We really wanted to challenge ourselves and step outside of our comfort zone when we started working on ‘Good Girl.’ We’ve always loved writing complex and deeply emotional lyrics, and it can be a challenge to simplify without losing quality. In the end, we think we struck the right balance between catchy, clever, and memorable. On the production side, we just kept pushing the record to fill all of the sonic space until we created a wall of sound that was not only melodic but also equally impactful. Since this was one of only a handful of our solo releases, we really wanted to show off some of our skills in the studio.” – Rico & Miella

Rico & Miella sit atop a seemingly endless arsenal of impressive accolades. Having amassed over 25 million streams on Spotify alone, and even scoring music for movies like Baywatch, the pair are showing no signs of slowing down.

Check out “Good Girl” below, stream it here, and stay tuned for more from the pair throughout 2020.



