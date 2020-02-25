Bronze Whale are back with a shiny new single that will immediately captivate any listener. Sultry and breezy, Bronze Whale’s latest offering “Let’s Go Walk” is a chilling downtempo addition to their collection of solo originals. Intricately produced with waves of luxurious synths and complex percussion, “Let’s Go Walk” continues to explore the duo’s unique future R&B style. Stream “Let’s Go Walk” below.

Bronze Whale – Let’s Go Walk | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Bronze Whale Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

PREMIERE: Bronze Whale Release Dazzling Single “Let’s Go Walk”