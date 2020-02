Following on the heels of their first-ever collaboration “Sell Out,” Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH are back with their second effort in “Crusade.” As you’ll hear below, the two producers combine for quite the genre-bending release, as both of their unique styles shine through this record with ease. Listen via Soundcloud and get ready to start hearing this one get played out everywhere.

Marshmello & SVDDEN DEATH Unleash Second Collaboration, “Crusade”