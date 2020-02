After their post the other day, it’s clear that the Disclosure boys are back and they mean business. Today they’ve shared two new songs “Tondo” and “Ecstasy.” If this is any indicator of the quality of music we can expect on their upcoming album then we’re definitely excited, to say the least. Stream the records below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

LISTEN: Disclosure Shares Two New Singles “Tondo” + “Ecstasy”