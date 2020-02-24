Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » The Chainsmokers Announce Social Media Hiatus To Work On New Album

The Chainsmokers Announce Social Media Hiatus To Work On New Album

by Leave a Comment

Hot off their massive World War Joy Tour, The Chainsmokers are ready to start working on their next album. The duo took to their newly wiped Instagram today to announce that they’ll be taking some time away from social media to work on their “next chapter in music.” The Chainsmokers are really taking this whole hiatus thing seriously considering they not only wiped their main account, but also deleted every post on each of their personal accounts as well. According to their message to fans, the next time we hear from The Chainsmokers will be when their fourth studio album is complete. Read their full statement below and let us know what you think in the comments.

View this post on Instagram

#TCS4

A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About The Chainsmokers Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit: Danio Lewis]

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

The Chainsmokers Announce Social Media Hiatus To Work On New Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend