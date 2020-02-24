Hot off their massive World War Joy Tour, The Chainsmokers are ready to start working on their next album. The duo took to their newly wiped Instagram today to announce that they’ll be taking some time away from social media to work on their “next chapter in music.” The Chainsmokers are really taking this whole hiatus thing seriously considering they not only wiped their main account, but also deleted every post on each of their personal accounts as well. According to their message to fans, the next time we hear from The Chainsmokers will be when their fourth studio album is complete. Read their full statement below and let us know what you think in the comments.

The Chainsmokers Announce Social Media Hiatus To Work On New Album