Rome In Silver Shatters Expectations With “Fade”

Once again making headlines with his new single “Fade,” Rome In Silver has been on quite a roll as of late. Captivating listeners left and right, it has quickly become impossible to ignore the talent bestowed upon the music producer. This time linking up with POPCULTR, the two let the vocals carry the track’s energy into perfection. Listen to “Fade” below.

If you listen to Flume’s remix of Collarbones – “Turning”, you’ll hear I tried to mimic the drums in the intro. After that, the song already started having a life of its own and turned into a four on the floor indie-pop style track. I don’t tend to write love songs, but I guess somehow this turned into one. – Rome In Silver

Rome In Silver – Fade (feat. POPCULTR) | Stream

