Rezz & Lucii Rumored To Be Dating

Love is definitely in the air and Rezz is the latest DJ to become spellbound. It appears as though Rezz and rising producer Lucii are exploring a possible romantic relationship. The pair have been awfully flirty on Twitter the past few days and then Rezz popped up in Lucii’s Instagram comments to tease their budding romance. Rezz fans quickly stormed Twitter to express their support and Rezz confirmed their suspicions. Apparently, the two went on a date and it went so well that they’re planning on their second date this week. Check out the Twitter evidence below.

We went on a date and were going on more dates This week , thank fuck — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) February 24, 2020

I liked that beat, a lot. — Lucii (@LuciitheAlien) February 24, 2020

U ever see someone so perfect u don’t know what to do — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) February 22, 2020

She’s so gorgeous like. My eyes needed to be apart of the rest of the eyes watching it — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) February 24, 2020

We already did trust me — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) February 23, 2020

This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen other than @OfficialRezz https://t.co/A5EbnU8JKb — Lucii (@LuciitheAlien) February 24, 2020

Seeing how giddy and excited @LuciitheAlien gets from @OfficialRezz’s comments makes my heart beat out of my chest. This is the cutest fucking shit, I swear😭 pic.twitter.com/RoFAKLAOmk — jillian🃏 (@LostInTheVOYD) February 24, 2020

The fact that lucii is WRITING A LOVE SONG about rezz.. pic.twitter.com/YYm9hUNyEK — ☥ ᴿᵉᶻᶻᵇᶦᵃⁿ 𖤐 (@cult_of_rezz) February 24, 2020

