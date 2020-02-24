Rezz & Lucii Rumored To Be Dating

Love is definitely in the air and Rezz is the latest DJ to become spellbound. It appears as though Rezz and rising producer Lucii are exploring a possible romantic relationship. The pair have been awfully flirty on Twitter the past few days and then Rezz popped up in Lucii’s Instagram comments to tease their budding romance. Rezz fans quickly stormed Twitter to express their support and Rezz confirmed their suspicions. Apparently, the two went on a date and it went so well that they’re planning on their second date this week. Check out the Twitter evidence below.
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About Rezz Here ▲ ▲
Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.