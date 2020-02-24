Mickey Kojak is back with another striking single titled “Strange.” After taking a couple of months hiatus, the transcendent singer and songwriter has treated fans to another uplifting record you won’t be able to stop from replaying. Presenting us with contagious energy, “Strange” allows the listener to get lost in the atmosphere of the track. Listen to “Strange” below.

Mickey Kojak – Strange | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Mickey Kojak

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Mickey Kojak Here ▲ ▲

Mickey Kojak Returns With Addicting New Single “Strange”