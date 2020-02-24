Forester Release Chilling Indie Electronic Single “Lost”

The nature-themed duo Forester are a staple in chill electronic music. The duo just dropped their newest track “Lost,” and vibes are exactly as you would expect. The mellow indie-pop track is comprised of a fluttering synth, beautiful pianos, soft vocals, and groovy drums. Check it out for yourself below.

