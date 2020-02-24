Disclosure Announces Official Return with Over 100 Unreleased Songs Finished

The Disclosure boys are officially back! The duo just took to Instagram to share the news as you’ll see below. From a previous interview with Triple J, we also know that the duo has been hard at work on their next album for the past two years. They even mentioned that they have over 100 unreleased songs to pick from! Join us in hoping their new project is coming sooner rather than later.
We’re back!! pic.twitter.com/W1jaEJaVmg
— Disclosure (@disclosure) February 23, 2020
