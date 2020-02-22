Even though winter is in full swing, Yellow Claw is cooking up some major heat on their new collaboration with Juyen Sebulba “Supernoize.” A blasting heater off Barong Family‘s upcoming Hard in Bangrok album, “Supernoize” featuring RayRay assaults the senses with a ruthless bassline and dynamic synths that encourage listeners to go wild. Get ready to hear this one hit the festival circuit and stream “Supernoize” now.

Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba – Supernoize (feat. RayRay)| Stream

Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba Go Full Throttle On “Supernoize”