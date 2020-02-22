Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba Go Full Throttle On “Supernoize”

Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba Go Full Throttle On “Supernoize”

by Leave a Comment

Even though winter is in full swing, Yellow Claw is cooking up some major heat on their new collaboration with Juyen Sebulba “Supernoize.” A blasting heater off Barong Family‘s upcoming Hard in Bangrok album, “Supernoize” featuring RayRay assaults the senses with a ruthless bassline and dynamic synths that encourage listeners to go wild. Get ready to hear this one hit the festival circuit and stream “Supernoize” now.  

Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba – Supernoize (feat. RayRay)| Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Yellow Claw Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba Go Full Throttle On “Supernoize”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend