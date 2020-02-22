Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Seven Lions Releases Euphoric Single “Only Now”

After a year of blessing fans with dynamite collaborations and remixes, Seven Lions is hitting us with his new euphoric solo single “Only Now” featuring Tyler Graves. A perfect example of his knack for getting listeners to embrace their inner feels, Seven Lions’ new single is proof that he’s one of the best artists to create melodic dubstep. Flourishing with an intricate soundscape, “Only Now” soars while Tyler Graves’ angelic vocals pull at your heartstrings. Catch Seven Lions headling Beyond Wonderland, Bonnaroo and Ubbi Dubbi this summer and stream “Only Now” below.

