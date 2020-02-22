Known for defying all genres, Kayzo is once again keeping fans guessing with his latest collaborative single with Ray Volpe. Out via Welcome Records, “Ghost In The Bottle” is the latest collab that Kayzo has blessed us with since releasing his full-length album Unleashed. Catch Kayzo hitting the road for his UNLEASHED and Lights Out tours next month and stream “Ghost In The Bottle” below.

Kayzo & Ray Volpe Deliver Spicy Collaboration “Ghost In The Bottle”