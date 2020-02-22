Whoever said future bass was dead never could have imagined a Flume and Sam Gellaitry collaboration. According to the latter’s Instagram story, that’s exactly what’s happening. Earlier today, Gellaitry posted a short video of Flume in the studio. As of five days ago, Flume was in London, according to a geo-tag on his most recent Instagram post. So it’s entirely possible that he’s connected with Gellaitry while in Europe. Cross your fingers and hope this collaboration comes to fruition.

Flume & Sam Gellaitry Spotted In The Studio Together