It appears as though Baauer is preparing for a multi-track release. Baauer recently posted a photo to his Instagram Story depicting a Dropbox folder titled “24 BIT WAV” along with the message “masters in.” The plural usage of “masters” has many fans assuming that Baauer has a full-length process in the works. Baauer’s first and only studio album Aa dropped back in 2016. If true, Baauer will join the likes of Daft Punk, Skrillex, Flume, and JOYRYDE, all of whom have hinted at upcoming albums. Check out Baauer’s enticing post below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Baauer Hints At Upcoming Sophomore Album