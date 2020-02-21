NGHTMRE Recruits Tory Lanez For New Trap Banger “Wrist”

Over the past year, NGHTMRE has been teaming up with rap music’s hottest sensations like A$AP Ferg and Gunna. With each new track, NGHTMRE explores the intersection of his signature trap style with modern rap music, and the end result is always stunning. Continuing that trend, NGHTMRE has recruited Tory Lanez for his latest banger “Wrist.” Hard-hitting and instantly intoxicating, “Wrist” explodes into high gear with its aggressive percussion and eerie melody line. Full of energy and quick, witty lyricism, NGHTMRE and Tory Lanez went in on “Wrist.” Stream “Wrist” below.

