EDC Las Vegas 2020 Confirmed: Every Artist We Know Is Playing

Every year, EDC announces its iconic Las Vegas lineup during a special episode of Night Owl Radio. Immediately following, fans take to social media to guess which artists they heard during the radio show. Last night, EDC followed suit and unveiled their massive 2020 lineup and through Twitter we’ve confirmed a number of artists who are and are not performing at this year’s festival. Check out the full list of confirmed performances below.
Despite many false rumors, a few artists, like Illenium, San Holo, and Ekali, have confirmed they will NOT be performing at this year’s EDC Las Vegas.
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About EDC Las Vegas Here ▲ ▲
Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.