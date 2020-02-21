EDC Las Vegas 2020 Confirmed: Every Artist We Know Is Playing

Every year, EDC announces its iconic Las Vegas lineup during a special episode of Night Owl Radio. Immediately following, fans take to social media to guess which artists they heard during the radio show. Last night, EDC followed suit and unveiled their massive 2020 lineup and through Twitter we’ve confirmed a number of artists who are and are not performing at this year’s festival. Check out the full list of confirmed performances below.

EDC VEGAS 2020. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) February 21, 2020

EDC Las Vegas — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) February 21, 2020

EDC Vegas 2020 — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) February 21, 2020

Who’s ready for some hip gyrations?!? #EDC2020 — TroyBoi (@TroyBoiMusic) February 21, 2020

EDC LAS VEGAS CIRCUIT GROUNDS IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MY WHOLE CAREER. LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — JAUZ 🔜 DANGEROUS WATERS (@Jauzofficial) February 21, 2020

E D C V E G A S — k?d (@whoskid) February 21, 2020

EDC LAS VEGAS 2020



RT this if you’re coming to our set — SLANDER (@SlanderOfficial) February 21, 2020

lol i been bizzzzzie https://t.co/FL7IC6IkLN — Anna Lunoe (@annalunoe) February 21, 2020

Damn.. I really wish I could be playing edc for the 20th anniversary this year…



Oh wait.. 😎 — 𝔊𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔱𝔩𝔜 (◕,,,◕) (@Ghastly) February 21, 2020

Oh ya I’m playing edc vegas. — graves (@wearegraves) February 21, 2020

See you under the electric sky 🌌 — Said The Sky (@SaidTheSky) February 21, 2020

S E E / Y O U / S O O N https://t.co/PCFCvS9uOF — 1788-L 🤖 (@l_1788) February 21, 2020

Anyone know a good hotel in Vegas during May this year?



Asking for a friend… — DROELOE (@DROELOEMUSIC) February 21, 2020

⚡️🌸😇 — CYCLOPS INVASION TOUR (@Subtronics) February 21, 2020

Dreams coming true all year — 🐘 Briddim Boy 🐘 (@woolimusic) February 21, 2020

Did you say Church under the Electric Sky? 👀 — BTSM not BDSM (@OfficialBTSM) February 21, 2020

SEE YOU ALL AT EDC 💫@EDC_LasVegas — Jason Ross (@JasonRossOfc) February 21, 2020

Ya girls first E D C V 🎡 — J. Worra (@JWorra) February 21, 2020

EDC Las Vegas https://t.co/S5wqOJ1v5s — Jana l JVNA (@JVNA) February 21, 2020

EDC Vegas — jaron (@heyjaron) February 21, 2020

Despite many false rumors, a few artists, like Illenium, San Holo, and Ekali, have confirmed they will NOT be performing at this year’s EDC Las Vegas.

sending love to everyone going to EDC! spread some vibrancy for me! drink a lot of water ❤️💦✨ ily — ✨ San Holo ✨ (78%) (@sanholobeats) February 21, 2020

No EDC Vegas this year sorry guys. Lots of big shit to announce soon though ❤️ — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) February 21, 2020

Im excited to share with you that i will not be playing edc this year. — promnite (@promnite) February 21, 2020

To all you tagging me, sorry, I’m not playing EDC this year. Must be someone I collaborated with. — Chris Lake (@chrislake) February 21, 2020

unfortunately I am not playing EDC this year. thank you for the mentions, the tags, and for the support, but my time hasn’t come yet. ya I’m sad, but everything happens for a reason. congrats to everyone playing this year! — LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) February 21, 2020

sorry to disappoint but I didn’t get booked to play this year.



hopefully next year ✨ https://t.co/zDu4csN3oF — DABIN (@iamdabinlee) February 21, 2020

