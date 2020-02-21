Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Autograf Releases Shiny Indie-Pop Single “Easy”

Autograf are preparing to release their debut album, The Ace Of You, and in the midst of their tour in support of the album they took time to drop a brand new single from the forthcoming album.

“Easy” is a perfect microcosm of the sonic environment that Autograf have created over these last few years. An intricate flute medley, a crisp vocal, and clean percussion remind us once again why we fell in love with Autograf in the first place.

Autograf – Easy (feat. Papa Ya) | Stream

