Autograf are preparing to release their debut album, The Ace Of You, and in the midst of their tour in support of the album they took time to drop a brand new single from the forthcoming album.

“Easy” is a perfect microcosm of the sonic environment that Autograf have created over these last few years. An intricate flute medley, a crisp vocal, and clean percussion remind us once again why we fell in love with Autograf in the first place.

Autograf – Easy (feat. Papa Ya) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Autograf Here ▲ ▲

Autograf Releases Shiny Indie-Pop Single “Easy”