TroyBoi has been crushing out new tunes pretty consistently over the past year. Back with another imaginative trap banger, TroyBoi has enlisted Amar for “AJA AJA,” out today via Lowly Palace. Immediately captivating with its sultry foreign vocals, TroyBoi’s latest hit swings into high gear with intricate percussion and an enticing vibe. Stream “AJA AJA” below.

TroyBoi – AJA AJA | Stream

TroyBoi Drops Enticing New Single “AJA AJA”