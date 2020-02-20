EDC Las Vegas Announces Massive 2020 Lineup Featuring Major Lazer, Zeds Dead, Rezz, Madeon + More

The EDC Las Vegas lineup has arrived. Announced tonight during Insomniac’s Night Owl Radio, EDC’s 2020 Las Vegas lineup is set to feature performances by trap and bass legends Boys Noize, Zeds Dead, Rezz, Kayzo, Blanke, Jauz, GG Magree, Graves, and 1788-L, along with future bass stars like Madeon, Gryffin, Lost Kings, Louis The Child, DROELOE, Whethan, and Said The Sky. EDC 2020 will also host Major Lazer, Zedd, The Chainsmokers, and Calvin Harris’ Love Regenerator alias. Check out the lineup reveal and full list below.
bassPOD
LSDREAM
Herobust
Wooli
Peekaboo
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Spag Heddy
Andy C
Dimension
Pendulum
Zeds Dead
Space Jesus
The Prototypes
Muzz
Maduk
Dillinja
wasteLAND
Code Black
Da Tweekaz
Wildstylez
Sound Rush
TNT (Technoboy & Tuneboy)
Adrenalize
Wasted Penguinz
Coone
Radical Redemption
SAYMYNAME
Warface
Mrotek
Darren Styles
Ben Nicky
Gammer
Tweekacore
DJ Mad Dog
Deadly Guns
quantumVALLEY
Stan Kolev
Ilan Bluestone
Jason Ross
Andrew Bayer
Markus Schulz
Abraxis (Seven Lions + Dimibo)
Vini Vici
Ahmed Romel
Alessandra Roncone
Aly & Fila
Paul van Dyk
Kai Tracid
Gouryella
Pathfinders
Billy Gillies
Giuseppe Ottaviani
Key4050
circuitGROUNDS
SNAKEHIPS
Rezz
Droeloe
Jauz
Oliver Heldens
CamelPhat
i_o
Martin Garrix
NWYR
Borgore
Yellow Claw
Kayzo
Blanke
Excision
Sikdope
stereoBLOOM
Redlight
Eli Brown
Omnom
Wongo
Westend
Volac
Golf Clap
DUSTYCLOUD
Sonny Fodera
Moon Boots
J. Worra
Eliminate
ATLiens
ZIA
FRQ NCY
Dr Fresch
neonGARDEN
Ilario Alicante
Reinier Zonneveld
Len Faki
Boris Brejcha
Patrick Topping
Ann Clue
Maceo PLex
Denis Sulta
Gonima
DJ Seinfeld
Richie Hawtin
Sven Vath
Joseph Capriati
ANNA
skyLAB
Franky Wah
Danny Tenaglia
Weiss
Illyus
Max Chapman
Bontan
Solardo
Kidnap
Latmun
Friend Within
Sosa UK
Paul Woolford
Detlef
Lee Foss
cosmicMEADOW
GG Magree
Gryffin
Madeon
Louis The Child
Whethan
Major Lazer
Boys Noize
Born Dirty
Knife Party
Walker & Royce
Dombresky
Jauz
Throttle
Yolanda Be Cool
Fisher
Wax Motif
HI-LO
1788-L
Anna Lunoe
Yung Bae
Said The Sky
Gammer
JVNA
Zedd
Graves
kineticFIELD
Elephante
The Chainsmokers
Galantis
Gryffin
Lost Kings
Loud Luxury
Alesso
Don Diablo
CID
Tiesto
KSHMR
ARTY
Nicky Romero
Alan Walker
R3hab
Vini Vici
W&W
David Guetta
