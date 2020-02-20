EDC Las Vegas Announces Massive 2020 Lineup Featuring Major Lazer, Zeds Dead, Rezz, Madeon + More

The EDC Las Vegas lineup has arrived. Announced tonight during Insomniac’s Night Owl Radio, EDC’s 2020 Las Vegas lineup is set to feature performances by trap and bass legends Boys Noize, Zeds Dead, Rezz, Kayzo, Blanke, Jauz, GG Magree, Graves, and 1788-L, along with future bass stars like Madeon, Gryffin, Lost Kings, Louis The Child, DROELOE, Whethan, and Said The Sky. EDC 2020 will also host Major Lazer, Zedd, The Chainsmokers, and Calvin Harris’ Love Regenerator alias. Check out the lineup reveal and full list below.

bassPOD

LSDREAM

Herobust

Wooli

Peekaboo

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Spag Heddy

Andy C

Dimension

Pendulum

Zeds Dead

Space Jesus

The Prototypes

Muzz

Maduk

Dillinja



wasteLAND

Code Black

Da Tweekaz

Wildstylez

Sound Rush

TNT (Technoboy & Tuneboy)

Adrenalize

Wasted Penguinz

Coone

Radical Redemption

SAYMYNAME

Warface

Mrotek

Darren Styles

Ben Nicky

Gammer

Tweekacore

DJ Mad Dog

Deadly Guns



quantumVALLEY

Stan Kolev

Ilan Bluestone

Jason Ross

Andrew Bayer

Markus Schulz

Abraxis (Seven Lions + Dimibo)

Vini Vici

Ahmed Romel

Alessandra Roncone

Aly & Fila

Paul van Dyk

Kai Tracid

Gouryella

Pathfinders

Billy Gillies

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Key4050



circuitGROUNDS

SNAKEHIPS

Rezz

Droeloe

Jauz

Oliver Heldens

CamelPhat

i_o

Martin Garrix

NWYR

Borgore

Yellow Claw

Kayzo

Blanke

Excision

Sikdope



stereoBLOOM

Redlight

Eli Brown

Omnom

Wongo

Westend

Volac

Golf Clap

DUSTYCLOUD

Sonny Fodera

Moon Boots

J. Worra

Eliminate

ATLiens

ZIA

FRQ NCY

Dr Fresch



neonGARDEN

Ilario Alicante

Reinier Zonneveld

Len Faki

Boris Brejcha

Patrick Topping

Ann Clue

Maceo PLex

Denis Sulta

Gonima

DJ Seinfeld

Richie Hawtin

Sven Vath

Joseph Capriati

ANNA

skyLAB

Franky Wah

Danny Tenaglia

Weiss

Illyus

Max Chapman

Bontan

Solardo

Kidnap

Latmun

Friend Within

Sosa UK

Paul Woolford

Detlef

Lee Foss



cosmicMEADOW

GG Magree

Gryffin

Madeon

Louis The Child

Whethan

Major Lazer

Boys Noize

Born Dirty

Knife Party

Walker & Royce

Dombresky

Jauz

Throttle

Yolanda Be Cool

Fisher

Wax Motif

HI-LO

1788-L

Anna Lunoe

Yung Bae

Said The Sky

Gammer

JVNA

Zedd

Graves



kineticFIELD

Elephante

The Chainsmokers

Galantis

Gryffin

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Alesso

Don Diablo

CID

Tiesto

KSHMR

ARTY

Nicky Romero

Alan Walker

R3hab

Vini Vici

W&W

David Guetta

