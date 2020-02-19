Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Zeds Dead & Rezz Unleash Anticipated Collaboration “Into The Abyss”

Fans have eagerly been awaiting Zeds Dead and Rezz‘s debut collaboration since the two first began teasing it last year. After Zeds Dead released an entirely collaborative compilation featuring Jauz, Subtronics, DNMO, and more, the anticipation grew uncontrollably. Finally gifting fans with the collaboration they always dreamed of, Zeds Dead and Rezz have officially unleashed “Into The Abyss.”

Opening with an eerie melody line, “Into The Abyss” immediately captivates with its enticing nature. Heavy with gritty sawed synths and thunderous basslines, “Into The Abyss” is a dark and twisted banger that will hit you deep in your core. Stream “Into The Abyss” below.

Zeds Dead & Rezz – Into The Abyss | Stream

