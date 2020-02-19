Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

The Weeknd Announces Forthcoming Album With Titular Track “After Hours”

The Weeknd is back and ready to release his latest work of art. After releasing two singles last November, The Weeknd has followed up with the titular track off his upcoming fourth studio album After Hours. Along with his new single, The Weeknd has announced that his forthcoming album will arrive on March 20th. Like its predecessors, “After Hours” is a dark and moody track in which The Weeknd’s iconic sultry vocals soar over the minimal electro-R&B beat. After Hours follows The Weeknd’s 2018 My Dear Melancholy EP. Stream “After Hours” below.

The Weeknd – After Hours | Stream

