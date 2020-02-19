Purity Ring is officially back. Ahead of their third studio album, which follows their iconic 2015 project another eternity, Purity Ring has unveiled a glittering new single “Stardew.” Carrying the same romantic sultriness as their hit “Begin Again,” “Stardew” shines with Purity Ring’s delicate production and effervescent vocals. If this is any sign of what’s to come, WOMB is going to be absolutely stunning. Pre-order WOMB, which drops on April 3rd, and stream “stardew” below.

Purity Ring – Stardew | Stream

Purity Ring Returns With “Stardew” Ahead Of Upcoming Album WOMB