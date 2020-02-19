Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » [CONTEST] Win 2 Tickets To See Dillon Francis, Party Favor and Party Pupils in Chicago on February 29th

[CONTEST] Win 2 Tickets To See Dillon Francis, Party Favor and Party Pupils in Chicago on February 29th

by Leave a Comment

Chicago’s newest premiere music venue, Radius, is all set to open before the end of the month. And the best way to celebrate – is a huge grand opening party. And boy, does it look like they know how to throw a party.

Dillon Francis, Party Favor, and Party Pupils will be christening this brand new Chicago venue – and we want one lucky Run The Trap reader to make sure to have a chance to be there. All you have to do is enter using the widget below. Winner will be contacted via email on Monday, February 24th. Good luck!

**Buy Tickets**

Win 2 Tickets To See Dillon Francis, Party Favor, and Party Pupils at the Grand Opening of Radius in Chicago on February 29th (Contest on Hive.co)

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

[Photo Credit]

[CONTEST] Win 2 Tickets To See Dillon Francis, Party Favor and Party Pupils in Chicago on February 29th

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend