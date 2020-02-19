[CONTEST] Win 2 Tickets To See Dillon Francis, Party Favor and Party Pupils in Chicago on February 29th

Chicago’s newest premiere music venue, Radius, is all set to open before the end of the month. And the best way to celebrate – is a huge grand opening party. And boy, does it look like they know how to throw a party.

Dillon Francis, Party Favor, and Party Pupils will be christening this brand new Chicago venue – and we want one lucky Run The Trap reader to make sure to have a chance to be there. All you have to do is enter using the widget below. Winner will be contacted via email on Monday, February 24th. Good luck!

