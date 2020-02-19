BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered in Home Invasion

In the past couple of years, we’ve seen the disturbing and unfortunate trend of young rappers passing away unexpectedly, whether it be from a drug overdose (like Juice WRLD and Mac Miller) or from violence, like in the case of XXXtentacion. Today, it’s been reported by TMZ that another young life has been lost, this time being rising rap artist Pop Smoke.

This morning after holding a party at his house, Pop Smoke was fatally injured after being shot by 2 home invaders who stormed onto his property wearing masks. While one man has apparently been handcuffed, it’s unclear at this time who the attackers were. Read more about this developing story on TMZ and join us in sending our thoughts in prayers to Pop Smoke’s friends and family.

Photo Credit: Photo by Earl Gibson III

