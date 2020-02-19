Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered in Home Invasion

BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered in Home Invasion

by Leave a Comment

In the past couple of years, we’ve seen the disturbing and unfortunate trend of young rappers passing away unexpectedly, whether it be from a drug overdose (like Juice WRLD and Mac Miller) or from violence, like in the case of XXXtentacion. Today, it’s been reported by TMZ that another young life has been lost, this time being rising rap artist Pop Smoke.

This morning after holding a party at his house, Pop Smoke was fatally injured after being shot by 2 home invaders who stormed onto his property wearing masks. While one man has apparently been handcuffed, it’s unclear at this time who the attackers were. Read more about this developing story on TMZ and join us in sending our thoughts in prayers to Pop Smoke’s friends and family.

Photo Credit: Photo by Earl Gibson III

BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered in Home Invasion

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend