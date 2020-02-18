Anytime GRAVEDGR drops new music, we know that we’re about to be blessed with pure heat. Teaming up with German producer Krischvn for “MOVE,” GRAVEDGR once again delivers a heavy heater designed to start a riot and open up the mosh pit. If you’re a fan of hardstyle trap, “MOVE” is a must-add to your playlist. Get ready for GRAVDGR’s new 6 FEET UNDER to drop next week on February 22 and stream “Move” below.

GRAVEDGR & Krischvn – MOVE | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About GRAVEDGR Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About Krischvn Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

GRAVEDGR & Krischvn Get Rowdy On New Collaboration “MOVE”