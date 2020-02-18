Dillon Francis & Alison Wonderland Are Working On A New Collaboration

Last year, Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland became a dynamic duo when they released “Lost My Mind” and when on their co-headlining tour. The two decided to spend Valentine’s Day together and confirmed that they’re working on their second collaboration. There’s even photographic proof that they were in the studio together. Take a look at their Twitter exchange below and let us know what you think in the comments.

I wholeheartedly agree https://t.co/YTwjSAEkrK — Dillon Francis (@DillonFrancis) February 11, 2020

spent Valentine’s Day in the studio with Dillon Francis making our second baby pic.twitter.com/6syxHOwmWt — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) February 15, 2020

