Dillon Francis & Alison Wonderland Are Working On A New Collaboration

Last year, Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland became a dynamic duo when they released “Lost My Mind” and when on their co-headlining tour. The two decided to spend Valentine’s Day together and confirmed that they’re working on their second collaboration. There’s even photographic proof that they were in the studio together. Take a look at their Twitter exchange below and let us know what you think in the comments.
