Big Gigantic Recruit Felly For Silky New Single “St. Lucia”

With Big Gigantic‘s next album Free Your Mind out on February 28th, the Colorado duo has been busy teasing new singles to their absolutely rabid fan base.

“St. Lucia” is the newest single from Big G’s forthcoming album. Big G called on Felly for this new who has made a name for himself with his unique style of stoner hip-hop. The two acts are a match made in heaven. “St. Lucia” weaves in an organic beat, Dom’s signature saxophone, all while drawing inspiration from some very reggae sounds. Check out “St. Lucia” and the upcoming tracklist for Free Your Mind below.

Free Your Mind Tracklist
1. Daybreak
2. Let The Speakers Blow
3. Free Your Mind (Feat. Jennifer Hartswick)
4. Burning Love
5. St. Lucia (Feat. Felly)
6. Higher (Feat. The Funk Hunters)
7. Friends (Feat. Ashe)
8. Where I Wanna Be
9. You’re The One (Feat. Nevve)
10. Supergiant (Feat. TOBi)
11. Baad (Feat. Pell & Louis Futon)
12. Moonlight (Feat. Trella)
13. Ain’t Got Nothin’ (Feat. Lyle Divinsky)

Big Gigantic – St. Lucia (feat. Felly) | Stream

Big Gigantic

Soundcloud | Spotify| Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

