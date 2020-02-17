Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Justin Bieber’s Changes Sparks Outrage Over Royalty-Free Sample

Just days after its release, Justin Bieber‘s latest album Changes is already sparking controversy. Vocalist Asher Monroe was quick to accuse Justin Bieber of plagiarizing the melody in his song “Synergy.” The same melody line can be heard in Bieber’s “Running Over” with Lil Dicky.

However, this melody line was not stolen or plagiarized; it’s actually a loop from Laxcity‘s sample pack on Splice. Fans quickly pointed this out on Twitter and began asking Laxcity why he didn’t receive production credit or royalties for its use on Changes. The reason is that the sample is royalty-free. Anyone in the world can use Laxcity’s sample and profit off of it and they will not have plagiarized nor will they be liable for copyright infringement. This goes for all free samples on Splice. That being said, while Asher Monroe is trying to gain attention to his own project by calling out Bieber, Laxcity has taken the high road and appreciates the honor of his sample being used in the project. Read the full Twitter exchange below.

