Justin Bieber’s Changes Sparks Outrage Over Royalty-Free Sample

Just days after its release, Justin Bieber‘s latest album Changes is already sparking controversy. Vocalist Asher Monroe was quick to accuse Justin Bieber of plagiarizing the melody in his song “Synergy.” The same melody line can be heard in Bieber’s “Running Over” with Lil Dicky.

However, this melody line was not stolen or plagiarized; it’s actually a loop from Laxcity‘s sample pack on Splice. Fans quickly pointed this out on Twitter and began asking Laxcity why he didn’t receive production credit or royalties for its use on Changes. The reason is that the sample is royalty-free. Anyone in the world can use Laxcity’s sample and profit off of it and they will not have plagiarized nor will they be liable for copyright infringement. This goes for all free samples on Splice. That being said, while Asher Monroe is trying to gain attention to his own project by calling out Bieber, Laxcity has taken the high road and appreciates the honor of his sample being used in the project. Read the full Twitter exchange below.

I’m chillin , where’s you credit on Justin album ? My song came out almost a year ago. And I have no idea who you are….. — Asher Monroe (@AsherMonroe) February 15, 2020

HE REALLY STOLE THIS SONG OMFGpic.twitter.com/Sm2bTpxYHM — sam ❁ (@samanthaswft) February 14, 2020

i just realized Justin Beiber used a Laxcity sample in his new album lmao @laxcitymusic pic.twitter.com/cvqyPcA4Ng — dissipate in 4 days (@Darby__Music) February 14, 2020

Huge thanks to Justin’s producer/engineer who dug it up whoever you are, huge thank you to Justin team as well for rolling out this album too! 🙂 — laxcity (@laxcitymusic) February 15, 2020

Thanks… you are now a part of it — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 16, 2020

