Continuing to raise the bar with her effortlessly stunning electro-pop, CRAY has resurfaced with an emotional new single. “Butterflies” follows CRAY’s blissful debut Seasons Change And So Do I EP released last fall. Sparkling with luscious guitar melodies and light percussion, “Butterflies” is an infectious love song that instantly captivates with its aggressive lyricism. Stream CRAY’s delicious new single “Butterflies” below.

CRAY – Butterflies | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About CRAY Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

CRAY Resurfaces With Dazzling Love Song “Butterflies”