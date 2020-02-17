Blanke Unleashes Fiery Remix Of Paramore’s “crushcrushcrush”

Blanke has skyrocketed over the past two years. Between his collaborations with Illenium, Rezz, 1788-L, and GG Magree, and releases on Deadbeats, Dim Mak, and Kannibalen Records, Blanke has become one of the hottest rising bass producers. Returning to his roots, Blanke has unleashed a dynamic remix of Paramore‘s “crushcrushcrush.” Opening with a sultry guitar melody, Blanke’s remix builds into an explosive melodic anthem. Stream Blanke’s impressive “crushcrushcrush” and grab a free download below.
Paramore – crushcrushcrush (Blanke Remix) | Free Download
