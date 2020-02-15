Despite the fact that Zeds Dead just released a massive compilation filled with collaborations alongside Jauz, Subtronics, Ganja White Night, Slushii, and more, one of their most anticipated collaborations has yet to be released. Yes, we’re talking about their collaboration with Rezz. The pair of bass acts first began teasing the track last year and rinse revised versions in their sets all the time. Both Zeds Dead and Rezz are now making fans giddy with anticipation as the release date for their collab draws nearer. Each have posted new videos of the track to their Instagrams and it seems as though their collaboration might finally come to fruition. Watch Zeds Dead and Rezz drop their upcoming collaboration in the videos below and stay tuned for more updates.

Zeds Dead & Rezz Tease Upcoming Collaboration