Major Lazer have been pumping out tons of new tunes ahead of their forthcoming final album. After kicking off the year with their three-track Soca Storm EP, Major Lazer have tapped Brazilian sensations MC Lan, who was featured on Skrillex and TroyBoi’s “Malokera” last year, and Anitta for their newest creation “Rave de Favela.” Spicy and energetic, “Rave de Favela” instantly comes to life with its slithering vocals and steamy melodies. With a performance at Ultra Music Festival ahead of them, Major Lazer are about to have an incredible 2020. Stream “Rave de Favela” below.

Major Lazer Tap Anitta & MC Lan For Spicy Single “Rave De Favela”