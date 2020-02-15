Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Boys Noize Returns With Two New Singles "Girl Crush" + "Buchla 100"

Boys Noize is kicking off 2020 in a major way. The Dog Blood producer has released not one but two brand new singles. “Girl Crush” enlists the spicy vocals of rising female rapper Rico Nasty for the sensual bass-house banger. “Buchla 100,” on the other hand, returns to Boys Noize’s instrumental house roots. With each of these tracks, Boys Noize has once again proven he’s a deceptively talented and well-versed producer. Stream both “Girl Crush” and “Buchla 100” below.

Boys Noize – Girl Crush / Buchla 100 | Stream

