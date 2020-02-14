At long last, Tame Impala’s new album The Slow Rush has finally arrived in all of its glory. The project marks Kevin Parker’s first full-length project since his critically-acclaimed Currents LP dropped back in 2015. As you’ll hear below, Parker delivers yet again on a memorable record, offering a slice of some of the best psychedelic indie-pop around. Check it out for yourself and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush | Stream

LISTEN: Tame Impala Drops Anticipated New Album, “The Slow Rush”