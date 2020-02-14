STREAM: Justin Bieber Releases Anticipated Album Changes

Justin Bieber‘s anticipated fifth studio album Changes has arrived. Ahead of Changes‘ release, Bieber made waves with his heart-melting singles “Yummy,” “Get Me” with Kehlani, and “Intentions” with Quavo. An intimate collection of love songs, Changes serves as a tribute to Bieber’s new wife Hailey Baldwin. The 17-track project includes collaborations alongside Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, and a remix of “Yummy” featuring Summer Walker. Unlike Purpose, which saw production from Skrillex, Benny Blanco, BloodPop, and more, Changes was almost entirely produced by Poo Bear. Notably, the album also includes a royalty-free sample from Laxcity’s Splice pack. Stream Justin Bieber’s new album Changes below.

