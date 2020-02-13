PREMIERE: QUIX Drops Massive IDK Mix Ahead Of Upcoming Tour

Back in December QUIX thrilled fans with his IDK (Vol. 1) EP and today, we’ve got the pleasure of premiering his highly anticipated IDK (Vol. 1) mix. An exclusive mix filled with searing IDs, IDK (Vol. 1) is a fiery 10-minute mix that shows off what the New Zealand producer has been up to over the past few months. Get ready for more new music from QUIX and stream his IDK (Vol. 1) mix below.
QUIX – IDK Mix (Vol. 1) | Stream
QUIX
