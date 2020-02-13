Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

DJ Politik Remixes SAINt JHN’s ‘Borders’ ft. Lenny Kravitz

Meet DJ Politik, the DJ who got his start by sneaking into exclusive Hollywood nightclubs while still in high school. His early introduction to the likes of DJ AM, Mark Ronson, and more led the budding artist to where he is now: creating dynamic remixes and club inspired tunes. Out today is his smooth remix of SAINt JHN’s “Borders” ft. Lenny Kravitz, another impressive notch in the artists playbook.

An infectious remix that highlights the best from the original, all while adding his own signature flare, DJ Politik creates a lush new flip full of signature flare.

“I’ve been a fan of SAINt JHN since the early days and always imagined remixing the right track when it came along. I heard ‘Borders’ in my car while listening to the new album for the first time and immediately knew that was the one. I didn’t want to stray too far from the original, so I preserved many of the elements and took an ambient, futuristic R&B approach, while injecting just enough power to energize a dancefloor. I think the end result is a mix that can live in multiple settings and appeal to a broad audience, which is how I like to approach my remixes.” – DJ Politik

