Mr. Carmack and Promnite turned heads when they surprised everyone with their newfound super-duo Project Paradis in 2017. Now, the two have finally returned, delving back into their experimental and quirky Paradis world with a brand-new project, Paradis 2. The EP is slated for release on March 27th, but in the meantime you can stream the two singles “Stockholm Syndrom” and “Cut 11” that they dropped today.

Mr. Carmack & Promnite Drop 2 New Project Paradis Singles + Announce Upcoming EP