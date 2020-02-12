Pasquale Rotella Announces New EDC Destinations + More In Insomniac Update

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella just announced a slew of major updates ahead of the event company’s upcoming festival season. In a multi-photo Instagram post, Rotella updated festival-goers on the future of EDC, Beyond Wonderland, and Nocturnal Wonderland, as well as the company’s sustainability, wellness, and fashion initiatives.

For the first time ever, EDC Las Vegas will utilize the entire speedway. Insomniac will also be revealing this year’s theme this week and unveiling the lineup during Night Owl Radio next week. EDC Orlando is expected to continue as a three-day event for the second year in a row. On the worldwide front, EDC will expand into multiple new destinations.

Nocturnal Wonderland is currently experiencing issues with its venue so Rotella will be holding an Instagram poll for festival-goers to decide what to do about this year’s event. Beyond Wonderland will return to the Pacific Northwest, with more details to come shortly. Read the full State of Insomniac Update below.

