Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Pasquale Rotella Announces New EDC Destinations + More In Insomniac Update

Pasquale Rotella Announces New EDC Destinations + More In Insomniac Update

by Leave a Comment

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella just announced a slew of major updates ahead of the event company’s upcoming festival season. In a multi-photo Instagram post, Rotella updated festival-goers on the future of EDC, Beyond Wonderland, and Nocturnal Wonderland, as well as the company’s sustainability, wellness, and fashion initiatives.

For the first time ever, EDC Las Vegas will utilize the entire speedway. Insomniac will also be revealing this year’s theme this week and unveiling the lineup during Night Owl Radio next week. EDC Orlando is expected to continue as a three-day event for the second year in a row. On the worldwide front, EDC will expand into multiple new destinations.

Nocturnal Wonderland is currently experiencing issues with its venue so Rotella will be holding an Instagram poll for festival-goers to decide what to do about this year’s event. Beyond Wonderland will return to the Pacific Northwest, with more details to come shortly. Read the full State of Insomniac Update below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Insomniac Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Pasquale Rotella Announces New EDC Destinations + More In Insomniac Update

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend